SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 686,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 380,157 shares.The stock last traded at $22.26 and had previously closed at $22.26.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWX. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 88.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1,936.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

