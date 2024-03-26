Sovryn Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $32.30 Million (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Sovryn token can currently be bought for $1.77 or 0.00002513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sovryn has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Sovryn has a total market capitalization of $32.30 million and approximately $245,701.67 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sovryn

Sovryn’s launch date was August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. The official message board for Sovryn is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official website is sovryn.app.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 45,908,802.33031877 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 1.8349367 USD and is up 2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $198,413.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

