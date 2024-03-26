Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.06.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other Sovos Brands news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $28,186.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,424.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Sovos Brands news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $28,186.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,424.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Yuri Hermida sold 5,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $133,092.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,801.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,418 shares of company stock worth $1,095,387 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $68,748,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 3,628.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 664,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,998,000 after purchasing an additional 646,405 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $45,475,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $10,050,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $292.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.10 million. Sovos Brands had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sovos Brands will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures, distributes, and sells consumer food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. The company's principal products comprise pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, and noosa brands.

