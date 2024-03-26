Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.06.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sovos Brands
Insider Activity at Sovos Brands
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sovos Brands
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $68,748,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 3,628.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 664,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,998,000 after purchasing an additional 646,405 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $45,475,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $10,050,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter.
Sovos Brands Stock Performance
NASDAQ SOVO opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.
Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $292.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.10 million. Sovos Brands had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sovos Brands will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sovos Brands
Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures, distributes, and sells consumer food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. The company's principal products comprise pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, and noosa brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sovos Brands
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.