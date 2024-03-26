SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,199 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.29% of SouthState worth $18,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SouthState by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SouthState by 166.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,017,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,778,000 after buying an additional 1,260,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SouthState by 666.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,329,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,497,000 after buying an additional 1,155,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 16.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after buying an additional 1,114,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in SouthState by 45.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,402,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,192 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSB has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.83.

SouthState Stock Down 0.1 %

SSB stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.98. 31,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,813. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.99.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.13. SouthState had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $419.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In other SouthState news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $344,620.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,925 shares of company stock worth $988,686 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

