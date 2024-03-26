Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $130.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $91.00.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.83.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern Copper

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $103.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.55. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $106.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. Equities analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,349,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,333,000 after buying an additional 39,422 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

(Get Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.