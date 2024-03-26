SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Up 3.8%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.08. 34,307,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 60,457,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

SOUN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $192,523.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $192,523.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $40,625.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 982,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,565,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 410,714 shares of company stock worth $2,598,723. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 381,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 153,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,843,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after acquiring an additional 676,993 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 206,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 58,047 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 331.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 176,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

