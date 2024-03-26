Sound Stewardship LLC Sells 899 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sound Stewardship LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% in the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VTI stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $257.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,711,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,199. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $196.14 and a 52 week high of $261.07. The stock has a market cap of $363.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

