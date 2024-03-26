Sound Stewardship LLC Has $722,000 Stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Sound Stewardship LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 146.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Sound Stewardship LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,891,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 148,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the third quarter worth $2,709,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 112.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares during the period.

TPSC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,996. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $28.97 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

