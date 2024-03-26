Sound Stewardship LLC Has $6.82 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Sound Stewardship LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 137,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,697. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.31. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

