Sound Stewardship LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Sound Stewardship LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,915 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,715. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

