Sound Stewardship LLC Buys 6,737 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sound Stewardship LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $49.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,858,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,227,790. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.22. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

