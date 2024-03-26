Sound Stewardship LLC Boosts Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Sound Stewardship LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. Bank of America started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.39. 201,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,198. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average is $50.32. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,853.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at $403,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,321 shares of company stock worth $752,387 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

