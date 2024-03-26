Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Trading Down 1.9%

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.47 and last traded at $11.53. 299,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,707,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Sotera Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sotera Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Sotera Health Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28 and a beta of 2.16.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The business had revenue of $310.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $237,465,334.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,822,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,056,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $237,465,334.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,822,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,056,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $1,189,289.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,492.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 428.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Further Reading

