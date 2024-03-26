Smith Anglin Financial LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,831 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.47. The company had a trading volume of 165,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,504. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $105.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.64.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

