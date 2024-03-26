Smith Anglin Financial LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.01. The company had a trading volume of 356,178 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.