Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 5,573 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,573 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $22,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,357,000. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 261,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,029.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.10. 786,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,546. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.97. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.22 and a one year high of $183.52. The firm has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.