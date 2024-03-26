Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 3,845 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,410 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines comprises about 0.5% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279,472 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244,136 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,556,536 shares of the airline’s stock worth $69,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $44,210,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock worth $613,243,000 after buying an additional 1,269,782 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.41. 5,252,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,370,869. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.24.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

