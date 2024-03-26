Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 2,623 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 0.7% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after buying an additional 10,206,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 510,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,195,000 after acquiring an additional 355,824 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $52,004,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 442.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,364,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $392.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,394,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,438. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $322.84 and a one year high of $398.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.