Smith Anglin Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 498,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,200,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,770,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,560,000 after purchasing an additional 492,142 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 660.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,040,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,002,000 after acquiring an additional 903,980 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 794,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,954,000 after acquiring an additional 292,235 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37,286.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,232,000 after acquiring an additional 645,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 641,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,639,000 after purchasing an additional 72,357 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.53. The company had a trading volume of 456,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,401. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.46. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $70.44 and a 1 year high of $109.58.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

