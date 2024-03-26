Smith Anglin Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 55.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.1 %

DAL traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $45.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,267,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,201,062. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.79.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

