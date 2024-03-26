Smith Anglin Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 95.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,145 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.21. The company had a trading volume of 115,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,218. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.43 and a 200-day moving average of $107.00.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

