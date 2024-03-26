Smith Anglin Financial LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 30.3% during the third quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

GLDM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,855. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.81. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $43.67.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

