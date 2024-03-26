Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $3.34 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $443.32. 33,520,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,187,645. The company’s 50-day moving average is $432.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.85. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $304.77 and a one year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

