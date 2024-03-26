Smith Anglin Financial LLC Grows Position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,979 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned 0.45% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 146,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SVOL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 742,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,858. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

About Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

