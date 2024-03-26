Smith Anglin Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,407 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,836,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,002,000 after buying an additional 194,898 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,455,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,631,000 after acquiring an additional 132,922 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,377,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 914,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,517,000 after purchasing an additional 284,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 681,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.96. The stock had a trading volume of 73,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,197. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $86.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

