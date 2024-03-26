Smith Anglin Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,198,000 after acquiring an additional 970,943 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,122,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 83.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,974,000 after buying an additional 356,057 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,368,000 after buying an additional 237,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 436,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,141,000 after buying an additional 231,241 shares during the period.

SMH traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.97. 6,315,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,084,310. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.73. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $239.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

