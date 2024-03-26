Smith Anglin Financial LLC Acquires 2,451 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 25,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Alhambra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,662,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,197,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

