SmartFi Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.21 (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. SmartFi has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $5.21 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SmartFi has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One SmartFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SmartFi

SmartFi’s genesis date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. The official message board for SmartFi is smartfiportal.medium.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SmartFi is smartfi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.

[Telegram](https://t.me/SmartFiChat)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/z3Mvzdubah)[Medium](https://smartfiportal.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://cryptocompare.com/media/40485108/recentwhitepaper.pdf)”

SmartFi Token Trading

