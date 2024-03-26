Sintx Technologies (SINT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th.

Sintx Technologies Stock Performance

SINT opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Sintx Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sintx Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sintx Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sintx Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SINT

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.