SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.19 Billion

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $242.57 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00001705 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00016193 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00022355 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,691.01 or 0.99995153 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012261 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.15 or 0.00148004 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,392,686,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,392,686,826.9835198 with 1,279,381,312.6426191 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.2176061 USD and is up 9.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 227 active market(s) with $227,372,794.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

