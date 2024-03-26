Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA) Shares Sold by WJ Interests LLC

WJ Interests LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,778 shares during the period. Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of WJ Interests LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WJ Interests LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $9,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 53,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $741,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 428.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 44,024 shares during the period.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of TYA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 30,934 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

