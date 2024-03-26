Simon Quick Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 691,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,452,000 after purchasing an additional 62,259 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $150.08 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $152.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

