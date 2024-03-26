Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes $238,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Up 0.1 %

RTX stock opened at $95.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.23. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $127.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

