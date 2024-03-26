Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VKQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 457.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $296,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 77,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 73.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 49,009 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of VKQ opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0391 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.