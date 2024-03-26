Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $446.26 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.05.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

