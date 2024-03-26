Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 706 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 5.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 300,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Utz Brands news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 3,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $72,407.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,031,861.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 13,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $255,877.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,548,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,531,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 3,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $72,407.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399,470 shares in the company, valued at $65,031,861.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 609,181 shares of company stock valued at $10,754,925 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UTZ. Bank of America raised Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Utz Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Utz Brands Price Performance

Shares of UTZ opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $19.21.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $352.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.63 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Featured Stories

