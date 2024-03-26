Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 6,061 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 129,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $118.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $120.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.04.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

