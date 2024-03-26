Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 3,211 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $205.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

