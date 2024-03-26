Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 299 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ROL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,422.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,422.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $236,762.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,824 shares of company stock valued at $994,558 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

