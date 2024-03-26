Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 238 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SCI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 6,150 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $457,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 597,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,475,372.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 45,995 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $3,469,402.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 6,150 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $457,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 597,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,475,372.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,675 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,906 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Service Co. International stock opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.56. Service Co. International has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.95%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

