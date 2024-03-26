Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 23 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in MSCI by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 35,277 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 430,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,971,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 9.5% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 66,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,323,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $6,662,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Redburn Atlantic downgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $578.21.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $551.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.45. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.