Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 226 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $233.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $235.59.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

