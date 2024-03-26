Simon Quick Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of SIG stock opened at $95.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.03. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $108.79.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SIG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $3,357,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,740 shares in the company, valued at $89,477,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $314,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,223.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $3,357,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,477,748.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,004 shares of company stock worth $7,777,634 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

See Also

