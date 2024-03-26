Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 4,698,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,439,000 after acquiring an additional 677,468 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 41.0% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,052,000 after purchasing an additional 626,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the third quarter worth about $2,265,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 87.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 425,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 198,444 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHD opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $12.18.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.