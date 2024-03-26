Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 366 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,351.58 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market cap of $626.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,258.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,054.64.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,387,692 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

