Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 3,125 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $56,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,253 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $160.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $161.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

