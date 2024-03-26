Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 283 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $297,849,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 181.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,607,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,156 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 650,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $199.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE HLT opened at $210.12 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.64 and a 1-year high of $211.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.93 and a 200-day moving average of $175.49. The firm has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

