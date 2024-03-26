Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 139 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $84.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.60. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $62.93 and a twelve month high of $86.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

