Simon Quick Advisors LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,939,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,558,695,000 after purchasing an additional 86,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,401,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $550,670,000 after buying an additional 309,137 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,088,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $408,939,000 after buying an additional 26,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,654,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $412,285,000 after buying an additional 694,842 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Trimble by 131.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,709 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $136,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at $137,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,146 shares of company stock worth $822,509. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $65.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average of $51.88.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRMB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

