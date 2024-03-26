Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,965 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,433,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,399,416,000 after acquiring an additional 526,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,302,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $693,747,000 after buying an additional 227,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $503,489,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,122,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,652,000 after buying an additional 295,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,453,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,208,000 after buying an additional 715,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $57.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

